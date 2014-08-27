A Tiffin parent is outraged with the way a bus driver punished students

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Tiffin mom says ithappened Tuesday afternoon on the ride home from school when students were notallowed to put the windows down and were subjected to extreme heat.

Jodi Roszman's 4thgrade son came home Tuesday drenched in sweat and feeling ill.

"He was drenching wet with sweat," said Roszman. "His whole head was wet with sweat dripping down his face and he just said he was very hot and overheated."



When she asked him why he was so hot he told his mom the bus driver would not let them put the windows down as a punishment for not putting them back up the day before. She says that should never be a form of punishment, especially because Sam has a brain stem tumor and extreme heat can cause negative side effects for him.

"He becomes overheated very easily," said Roszman. "He can become nauseated, he can get migraines."

His mother notifiedthe Tiffin School District and the superintendent says an investigation isunderway. The superintendent also says that bus driver is still on the job right nowbecause she did not break any rules.

Roszman says shestill wants to see the driver disciplined.

"She should besuspended," said Roszman. "She should be held accountable for her actions in some sort ofmanner."

Until that happensthe Roszman parents say they are driving their son to school.

"It's frustrating," said Roszman. "It's very upsetting and it just breaks my heart to seemy son come in drenched like that from something that should not havehappened."

