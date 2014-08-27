Man in hospice donates to Danbury Twp Police Department for K-9 unit

The Danbury Township Police Department hasn't had a K-9 unit since the mid 90's but after a nice donation its looking like it could be reinstated by 2015.

About two weeks ago Danbury Township Police Chief Mike Mesiler says a local resident Joseph Matlak stopped by his office with questions about their K-9 unit.

Chief Mesiler says Matlak told him he had set aside money months before he had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"He told me he had set aside in his will already that he was going to donate some money to the township to reinvent a K-9 program," said Mesiler.

That donation amounted to a whopping $12,000. Meslier says it was a donation the department was not expecting.

"Its very generous, very nice," said Meslier. "Actually, when he did that I shook his hand and told him 'you just made Danbury Township much safer with the K-9 program we are going to put in place.'"

The K-9 program will be used for narcotics detection and for tracking and building searches.

Chief Mesiler says he thinks this area needs a police dog to keep people safe.

The donation only comes with a coupe request. Matlak who is currently in hospice wants to see the dog before his illness gets worse and he wants the K-9 named after him.

Chief Mesiler says its takes about $20,000 to $25,000 to get a K-9 unit off the ground so the department is currently looking for donations.

You can donate by giving the Danbury police department a call at 419-732-2549.

