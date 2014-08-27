Adrian recruits residents to adopt benches downtown - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian recruits residents to adopt benches downtown

One city in Lenawee County is having residents help beautify their city.

The City of Adrian has implemented an Adopt-A-Bench program, which will give people more seating options.  One of the things currently missing in the downtown area is a place for people to sit.

So far, 24 benches have been paid for by people at $800 each. The benches will be placed around the downtown area and other parts of Adrian. Personal inscriptions will be put on each bench.

"This is 100 percent paid for by individual contributions," said Adrian Mayor Jim Berryman. "[These] are individuals that are purchasing a bench in memory of a loved one or also in honor of someone that has a significant impact on their life."

The benches are expected to arrive and be put in place downtown by the end of September.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Bench program, visit the City of Adrian website.

