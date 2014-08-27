2 suspects on loose after robbing pizza delivery driver in centr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 suspects on loose after robbing pizza delivery driver in central Toledo

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Police are looking for two people they say robbed pizza delivery drivers in central Toledo.

The most recent robbery happened Monday night in the 3300 block of Collingwood. Police say although they've seen two pizza delivery robberies in the same area, they don't believe it's a trend.

A Marco's Pizza driver was robbed Monday night. According to police, two suspects approached the driver. One took the pizzas from the car while the other demanded money.

Police say there are steps companies can take to prevent this from happening to their deliverers.

"Calling, making sure it's a valid address," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "And you can do prepayment over the phone with credit cards."

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

