2 suspects on loose after robbing pizza delivery driver in central Toledo

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Toledo Police are looking for two people they say robbed pizza delivery drivers in central Toledo.

The most recent robbery happened Monday night in the 3300 block of Collingwood. Police say although they've seen two pizza delivery robberies in the same area, they don't believe it's a trend.

A Marco's Pizza driver was robbed Monday night. According to police, two suspects approached the driver. One took the pizzas from the car while the other demanded money.

Police say there are steps companies can take to prevent this from happening to their deliverers.

"Calling, making sure it's a valid address," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "And you can do prepayment over the phone with credit cards."

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

