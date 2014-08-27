MOST WANTED: Toledo man wanted for June rape

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Toledo Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted for rape.

US Marshals say David Larkett, Jr., is wanted for an incident that occurred in June at the Greenbelt Place apartment complex in downtown Toledo.

Larkett is believed to be living in the 3100 block of Tremainsville. He is 5'10" tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds and has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Misty."

Anyone with information on Larkett's whereabouts should call the US Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.

