MOST WANTED: Toledo man wanted for June rape

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted for rape.

US Marshals say David Larkett, Jr., is wanted for an incident that occurred in June at the Greenbelt Place apartment complex in downtown Toledo.

Larkett is believed to be living in the 3100 block of Tremainsville. He is 5'10" tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds and has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Misty."

Anyone with information on Larkett's whereabouts should call the US Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED. 

