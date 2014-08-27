Perrysburg Heights rap concert loses two performers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Heights rap concert loses two performers

PerrysburgHeights Community Center is hosting a concert on August 30 as part of theirMexican American Festival.

Theconcert was suppose to feature Coolio, Naughty by Nature and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.Now because of a dispute with the booking agent both Naughty by Nature and BoneThugs-N-Harmony may not be attending.

HeightsCommunity Center Leader Jason Craig says he got duped by the booking agent hewas working with to get these acts to town. He says the agent was not actuallygiving the performers their money and some of them backed out. Craig says hewas counting on this show to help keep the community center running.

"Thiswould be epic, monumental, for this community center," said Craig.

Craig says he is sorry to disappoint the community and he sayshe is now communicating with the performers himself as opposed to going throughthe booking agent.

"Whateverit takes," said Craig. "If I have to individually refund everybody that's upsetI'll do it."

Theshow will still go on with Coolio and other local artists August 30. 

