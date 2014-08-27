Perrysburg Heights rap concert loses two performers

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

PerrysburgHeights Community Center is hosting a concert on August 30 as part of theirMexican American Festival.

Theconcert was suppose to feature Coolio, Naughty by Nature and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.Now because of a dispute with the booking agent both Naughty by Nature and BoneThugs-N-Harmony may not be attending.

HeightsCommunity Center Leader Jason Craig says he got duped by the booking agent hewas working with to get these acts to town. He says the agent was not actuallygiving the performers their money and some of them backed out. Craig says hewas counting on this show to help keep the community center running.

"Thiswould be epic, monumental, for this community center," said Craig.

Craig says he is sorry to disappoint the community and he sayshe is now communicating with the performers himself as opposed to going throughthe booking agent.

"Whateverit takes," said Craig. "If I have to individually refund everybody that's upsetI'll do it."

Theshow will still go on with Coolio and other local artists August 30.

