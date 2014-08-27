Toledo still honoring two fallen firefighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo still honoring two fallen firefighters

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Time has passed but the loss of two Toledo Firefighters is still impacting our community, the Toledo Fire Department and many more.

Wednesday a flag flew over Fire station number 3, the home base of Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman. Toledo Fire Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld says it's more than a flag, it's a sign of solidarity and support to a department and firehouse still grieving.

"That gesture that they offered to us was beyond words," said Hertzfeld. "Humbling for the department, something as special as that."

A flag also flew over the USS Toledo in honor of the cities fallen heroes.  The submarine is a vessel that bares our cities name and whose commander has Toledo ties.  Lt. Hertzfeld says though the crew is not from here, they felt our loss.

"When news of our loss of Steven and Jamie made its way to the sub the crew felt compelled to do something to honor Steve and Jamie, to remember them," said Hefferman. "So to have an event like today, while it can be tough for the crew, it's a great remembrance of Steve and Jamie and the lives they touched that they didn't even realize they did."

That flag was retired today and will be on display at Toledo Fire Headquarters in Downtown Toledo. 

