Michigan police chase ends in west Toledo, suspect taken to hospital

 A police chase that started in Wayne County, MI ended in a crash on Monroe Street in west Toledo.

Toledo Police say Michigan State Police attempted to stop a red van in Wayne County for a normal traffic stop. The van fled south on I-75, through Monroe County and into Ohio.

Toledo Police joined the chase at Alexis Road and a TPD unit deployed Stop Sticks – metal spikes stretched across a lane of traffic – at 75 and Phillips Avenue. The van hit the spikes and blew a tire.

The van then exited on I-475 westbound. Police say while on 475, the van's blown tire shredded and the van was running on just the rim.

The suspect took the Monroe exit, followed by an MSP SUV, which executed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) Maneuver to spin the van around near Bowlero Lanes on Monroe.

Police smashed the driver's door window and got the suspect out of the van and on the ground. At that point, the suspect told police he was suffering from chest pains. An ambulance was called and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Police did not find any weapons or other contraband in the van.

