Student, other driver injured when Washington Local bus rear-end - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Student, other driver injured when Washington Local bus rear-ends car

Buses at the scene Buses at the scene
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Washington Local Schools bus has been involved in an accident in west Toledo.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive. Police say the light at the intersection turned red and the driver of a vehicle in front of the bus stopped for the light. The bus driver was not able to stop in time and the bus hit the other vehicle. 

Toledo Police say about 50 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Multiple ambulances responded to the crash. One student was complaining of an injured back and was taken off the bus for transport to the hospital. Her family says she had a strained lower back and was told at the hospital to ice it.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries is currently unknown. 

Several parents were also at the scene after the crash.

The bus involved in the crash was number 16. Washington Local Schools says the bus was full of junior high students from Washington and Jefferson junior high schools. The school system says another bus picked up the remaining students and delivered them to their homes.

All students on the bus called their parents to let them know - if a parent hasn't heard from their child, their child was not involved.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Student, other driver injured when Washington Local bus rear-ends carMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly