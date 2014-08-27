Student, other driver injured when Washington Local bus rear-ends car

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Washington Local Schools bus has been involved in an accident in west Toledo.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive. Police say the light at the intersection turned red and the driver of a vehicle in front of the bus stopped for the light. The bus driver was not able to stop in time and the bus hit the other vehicle.

Toledo Police say about 50 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.



Multiple ambulances responded to the crash. One student was complaining of an injured back and was taken off the bus for transport to the hospital. Her family says she had a strained lower back and was told at the hospital to ice it.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries is currently unknown.

Several parents were also at the scene after the crash.

The bus involved in the crash was number 16. Washington Local Schools says the bus was full of junior high students from Washington and Jefferson junior high schools. The school system says another bus picked up the remaining students and delivered them to their homes.

All students on the bus called their parents to let them know - if a parent hasn't heard from their child, their child was not involved.

