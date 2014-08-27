Implosion to shorten remaining smokestack scheduled for Friday

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The two smaller smokestacks have already been demolished.

On Friday, Aug. 29, a 10 a.m. implosion is scheduled to take place that will shorten the remaining smokestack at the former Toledo Edison Power Plant down to 100 feet.

Dykon Corporation has been contracted through B&B Wrecking by the City of Toledo to perform the implosion. Portions of Front Street and the surrounding area will be an exclusion zone to protect the safety of the public. The Maumee River will be closed from the Craig to the King bridges as part of the exclusion area.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be closed.

Boaters who dock their vessels at the Skyway Marina are encouraged to move their boats Friday morning.

Motorists using the Veterans' Glass City Skyway should expect traffic speed to be reduced or stopped depending on traffic flow prior to the scheduled implosion.

A large dust cloud is possible with this implosion. While this dust is not hazardous to the health of the general population, those with respiratory issues should avoid the area for a short time after the implosion has taken place. The dust residue on houses, cars, or other outside items can be removed with water. It is however recommended that those in the exclusion area shut their windows and turn off air conditioning units immediately prior to and after the implosion to reduce any impact from the dust.

Once the all clear signal has been given, traffic on streets in the exclusion area and on the Maumee River will return to normal.

Security from B&B Wrecking will be on scene as well as our Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the United States Coast Guard.

A separate press release from our Division of Transportation related to the road closures is attached as well as a map of the exclusion area.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Ward, Public Information Officer for the City of Toledo at 419-936-2408.