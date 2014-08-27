Canadian Lake Erie island under water ban - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Canadian Lake Erie island under water ban

PELEE ISLAND, ONTARIO (Toledo News Now) -

The Canadian government has issued a water warning for an island in Lake Erie.

Residents on Pelee Island, about eight miles north of Kelley's Island, have been told not to drink, shower or wash their clothes with water they get from the tap or from wells on the island.

Health officials in Ontario say the toxic algae has dramatically increased the microcystin levels in their water.

The president of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, Paul Pacholski, says the algae was so bad near Pelee Island he had to move his boat. 

So far, there is no such advisory in effect for the other Lake Erie islands. The Put-in-Bay city administrator says the water there is safe. Tests from Tuesday did not detect microcystins in their water.

Pacholski says he doesn't think the algal bloom will reach Put-in-Bay.

"I think that one is going to be moving out towards the Central Basin, and as it moves to the Central Basin, there is a lot more water for it to mix with and it will dilute," he said.

An extra test has been requested by the EPA. Results should be available Thursday.

