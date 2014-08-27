Canadian Lake Erie island under water ban

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Canadian government has issued a water warning for an island in Lake Erie.

Residents on Pelee Island, about eight miles north of Kelley's Island, have been told not to drink, shower or wash their clothes with water they get from the tap or from wells on the island.

Health officials in Ontario say the toxic algae has dramatically increased the microcystin levels in their water.

The president of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, Paul Pacholski, says the algae was so bad near Pelee Island he had to move his boat.

So far, there is no such advisory in effect for the other Lake Erie islands. The Put-in-Bay city administrator says the water there is safe. Tests from Tuesday did not detect microcystins in their water.

Pacholski says he doesn't think the algal bloom will reach Put-in-Bay.

"I think that one is going to be moving out towards the Central Basin, and as it moves to the Central Basin, there is a lot more water for it to mix with and it will dilute," he said.

An extra test has been requested by the EPA. Results should be available Thursday.

