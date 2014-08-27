Browns WR Gordon suspended for 2014 season - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Browns WR Gordon suspended for 2014 season

CLEVELAND, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their top receivers this season.

Josh Gordon has been suspended for the entire 2014 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Tune in to WTOL 11 News at 5 and 6 for more.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly