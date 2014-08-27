TARTA employees want bus services funded by sales tax

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority employees rallied in downtown Toledo Wednesday. Transit union employees want the bus service funded by a sales tax. Right now TARTA's budget is covered by property taxes.

The union workers say they have seen a sharp decline in the number of services provided by TARTA. More then 400 hours of bus services has been cut. Perrysburg and Spencer Township have opted out of deals with TARTA in recent years. Perrysburg contracted with a private transportation company to replace TARTA after voters decide to leave the bus system.

Workers say as communities opt out of TARTA and the number of services provided decreases, the thousands who rely on busses to get to work suffer.

"We're planning an active letter writing campaign to elected officials in different municipalities, especially our standard hold out ones. We're going to also campaign with small businesses and talk to them about the benefits of transit and get them onboard because it's more than a labor issue. It's more than a management issue. It's a community issue. It's not partisan. We need good transit so that we can continue growing our region," said transit union member Carly Allen.

TARTA says the idea of creating a sales tax to fund the bus service has been explored in the past. At that time, TARTA says Sylvania Township and Maumee leaders opposed the tax, killing the proposal.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.