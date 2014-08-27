State issues health alert, encourages customers to throw out products from Tank's Meats

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is encouraging anyone who has some of more than a dozen products from Tank's Meats to throw the items away.

The state says the products produced by Tank's in Elmore were misbranded or "produced without the benefit of inspection."

Meats affected by the alert include:

• Raw Corned Beef

• Cooked Corned Beef

• Beef Pastrami

• Andouille Sausage (Bulk and Rope)

• Italian Sausage with Cheese and Whole Fennel (Bulk and Rope)

• Knockers

• Garlic Knockers

• Elmore Special Roll

• Smoked Italian Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese

• Deli Dinner Ham

• Hungarian Style Hot Dogs

• Cooked Salami

• Smoked Pork Loin

• Smoked Pork Loin Chops

• Smoked Bratwurst and Cheddar Cheese

• Smoked Pork with Barbeque Sauce

The state says no illnesses have been reported from the meats. For more details call the department's Division of Meat Inspection at 614-728-6260.

