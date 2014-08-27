State issues health alert, encourages customers to throw out pro - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

State issues health alert, encourages customers to throw out products from Tank's Meats

ELMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is encouraging anyone who has some of more than a dozen products from Tank's Meats to throw the items away.

The state says the products produced by Tank's in Elmore were misbranded or "produced without the benefit of inspection."

Meats affected by the alert include:

• Raw Corned Beef

• Cooked Corned Beef

• Beef Pastrami

• Andouille Sausage (Bulk and Rope)

• Italian Sausage with Cheese and Whole Fennel (Bulk and Rope)

• Knockers

• Garlic Knockers

• Elmore Special Roll

• Smoked Italian Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese

• Deli Dinner Ham

• Hungarian Style Hot Dogs

• Cooked Salami

• Smoked Pork Loin

• Smoked Pork Loin Chops

• Smoked Bratwurst and Cheddar Cheese

• Smoked Pork with Barbeque Sauce

The state says no illnesses have been reported from the meats. For more details call the department's Division of Meat Inspection at 614-728-6260.

