Toledo Police provide ALICE Training to area schools

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Nothing is more important than your child's safety while they're attending class. That's where law enforcement comes into play.

Toledo Police are preparing for a school's worst case scenario and implementing a safety plan in Toledo Area Schools through ALICE training.

ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. Districts in Sylvania, Perrysburg, Oregon and Springfield already have it.

The program teaches everybody under what circumstances it's best to safely run from a building, and emphasizes the use of distraction to keep an active shooter from becoming more dangerous.

The ALICE philosophy developed after learning from mistakes made in deadly mass shootings like Columbine and Virginia Tech.

Younger students taking part in the training take a more directional approach from teachers and discuss the program. Older students focus on the 'what if' situations and how to react to a potential threat.

Depending on the circumstances of the event, students counter the attacker by focusing on actions that create noise, movement, distance and distraction with the intent of reducing the shooter's ability to shoot accurately.

Experts says rather than be a sitting duck and an easy target for shooters, it's about shaking up the shooter's plan.

