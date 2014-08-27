Toledo Police provide ALICE Training to area schools - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police provide ALICE Training to area schools

Nothing is more important than your child's safety while they're attending class.  That's where law enforcement comes into play.

Toledo Police are preparing for a school's worst case scenario and implementing a safety plan in Toledo Area Schools through ALICE training.

ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. Districts in Sylvania, Perrysburg, Oregon and Springfield already have it.

The program teaches everybody under what circumstances it's best to safely run from a building, and emphasizes the use of distraction to keep an active shooter from becoming more dangerous.

The ALICE philosophy developed after learning from mistakes made in deadly mass shootings like Columbine and Virginia Tech.

Younger students taking part in the training take a more directional approach from teachers and discuss the program.  Older students focus on the 'what if' situations and how to react to a potential threat.

Depending on the circumstances of the event, students counter the attacker by focusing on actions that create noise, movement, distance and distraction with the intent of reducing the shooter's ability to shoot accurately.

Experts says rather than be a sitting duck and an easy target for shooters, it's about shaking up the shooter's plan.

