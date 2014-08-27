YMCA launches new childcare facility through TPS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

YMCA launches new childcare facility through TPS

Now that school is back in session, many parents are scrambling to find quality childcare services. Thankfully, parents don't have to look much farther than the YMCA, as they're bringing daycare straight into schools throughout TPS.

The YMCA just opened a new facility at Byrnedale Elementary on Glendale, the newest of 16 facilities through TPS.

The Byrnedale program is an expansion of a program launched last year at Deveaux middle school.  The program is focused on literacy and math skills, providing an enriched education and preparation for future classes.

The program accepts children ages 2.5-years to 12-years and features a full before and after school program.

You can find more information about enrolling your kids in YMCA childcare by heading here.

