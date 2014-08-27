Police searching for missing rapist in southern Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for missing rapist in southern Ohio

Police in southern Ohio are searching for a rapist who they say disappeared from a halfway house earlier this month.

In 2009, 41-year-old Larry Tumbleson was convicted of rape, kidnapping and robbery.  After spending five years in prison, he was sent to a halfway house in July.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says on August 10, Tumbleson was nowhere to be found.  The media is just being alerted of his disappearance.

The halfway house notified the Adult Parole Authority of Tumbleson's disappearance but no information was given publicly.  It wasn't unti a random check of warrants for sex offenders the Sheriff found he was missing.

Police say it could be challenging to locate Tumbleson because the halfway house is in a different county than where the original crime was committed.

Tumbleson also did not notify police of any changes to his address.

