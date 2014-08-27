Crews put out overnight fire at central Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews put out overnight fire at central Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

 

Toledo Fire Department crews were busy early Wednesday morning putting out a fire in the 1000 block of Belmont near Forest in central Toledo.
Officials tell us there were two separated small fires inside the home upon arrival.
The fires were quickly put out and an investigator is looking into the cause.
The home owner was not home at the time of the fire.

 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly