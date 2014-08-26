Sandusky School District putting record high bond on Nov. ballot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky School District putting record high bond on Nov. ballot

SANDUSKY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sandusky leaders held theirfirst campaign meeting Tuesday for their November ballot.

Schools Leaders in Sanduskysay the facilities are old and aging and it's time for them to make someupgrades.

The district wants to buildtwo new elementary schools, one for preschool through third grade and one forfourth through sixth grade. They also want to renovate science labs and bringthem up to date at the Sandusky High School.

The project is expected tocost around $58 million and that is why the district is putting a $3.98 million,34 year bond issue on the ballot.

It would end up costing theowner of a $100,000 home about $140 extra in taxes each year.

Sandusky SchoolsSuperintendent Eugene Sanders says he believes the community will support theissue.

"We have a great story totell," said Sanders. "Our enrollment is up for thesecond year in a row. Things are going in a very positive direction. We'refeeling good about where we are and we are going to tell that story throughoutthe community. And we believe at the end of the day our community will supportus."

This issue will be on theNovember ballot.

If voters approve itconstruction on those new schools will start next summer. 

