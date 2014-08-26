EPA discusses where to store hazardous materials - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EPA discusses where to store hazardous materials

An EPA meeting in Sandusky County Tuesday discussed where environmentalgroups should store hazardous waste.

Vickery Environmental is located right off of State Route 412 inSandusky County and is used to receive and store toxic and hazardous waste fromother companies.

The facility keeps the waste underground in injection wells but theirpermit to operate those wells is expiring. Now they want to renew the permitand keep using those wells.

Before that can happen the EPA has to hold public meetings so thatpeople can give their opinion.

Tuesday three people showed up to the meeting just to learn about theproject.

EPA leaders who held the meeting say there is still time for people tovoice their opinion about the wells at Vickery Environmental.

Those who would like to voice an opinion can write to the EPA at PO Box1049, Columbus, Oh 43216.

Letters will be accepted until Sept. 4. 

