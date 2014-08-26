BGSU offering VA program, helping student veterans adjust to student life

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Research from the VA on those who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq suggeststhat 10 to 18 percent of troops are likely to have PTSD after they return.

Service members are also at risk for depressionand excessive drinking and tobacco use, along with issues with others.

Now a new mental health program at BGSU isbeing offered to help student veterans get accustomed to student life.

It's designed to help student veterans getreacquainted with civilian life. And Ann Arbor VA social worker Brittany Powers says they're the only school in Ohio to have a program like it.

"This is really an opportunity to bring theVA outside of the VA," said Powers. "To bring healthcare services on campus."

The program offers adjustment classes, support,PTSD support, and several other mental health programs.

Student veteran Douglas Deprest participates in the program and says it's really helped him adjust back intocivilian life.

"It's a difficult transition," said Deprest. "And it can bea little stressful, especially when you have to go back into school. It had tobe 6 or 7 years since I was in a classroom, so that was a big adjustment aswell."

Deprest says that having someone to talk to that'swith the VA helps him feel more comfortable and understood.

"You feel like, as a veteran, they knowwhat you're talking about, what you're going through," said Deprest. "It's sometimes tough whenthings are down and maybe other people don't understand. I think this programreally helps."

If you're interested in this program you canvisit the College Park Office Building on BGSU's campus to get moreinformation.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.