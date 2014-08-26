Gypsy Lane Bridge closed ahead of repairs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gypsy Lane Bridge closed ahead of repairs

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

If you're planning to travel over the Gypsy LaneBridge in Bowling Green you may have to take a different way for a few months.

ODOT has closed the bridge at Gypsy Lane Roadand I-75 until December, ahead of repairs that need to be made.    

Earlier this month, a truck struck the bridgeand caused some downed power lines and damaged beams. 

Theresa Pollick from ODOT says to avoid closing down I-75 they'll wait tostart construction until December, but until then their first priority iskeeping drivers safe.

"We just want to be sure that it can handlethe weight of traffic going over it," said Pollick. "And so when we did our inspection wewanted to look at those things, how bad was it damaged, what was the extent,and therefore we determined that it was not safe to have traffic going overGypsy Lane Road."

To get around the closure you can takeDunbridge Road to Napoleon Road. And Napoleon to Campbell Hill Road.

Once work starts ODOT expects it will becompleted in about 30 days, weather permitting.

