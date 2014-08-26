Lucas County Deputies use simulators for life like training

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Tuesday afternoon Lucas County deputies trained with a simulator, responding to life or death situations.

Lt. Matt Luettke says it may look like a movie or a game, but for deputies at the sheriff's office it's not.



"What it does is it allows us to look at the judgments that we make," said Luettke. "Turn right instead of left, draw our weapon or don't draw our weapon, shoot don't shoot."

And it's not just shooting, the majority of the deputies time is spent behind the wheel. Lt. Luettke says one deputy, while using the simulator, chased down an armed man suspected of murder.

"This allows us to put ourselves in those scenarios," said Luettke. "And really it allows you the deputies eyes, the officers eyes to be open."

Law Enforcement Training Officer Jim Meador says it provides training the deputies need.

"Officers are expected to be perfect," said Meador. "They are expected to make the right decisions and respond appropriately really within a mila-second sometimes."

The training is provided by the Ohio Officer Peace Training Academy. Meador says this is the first year they have come to Lucas County.

"It is not something that you do once and you are going to go out there and be perfect every time," said Meador. "With any skill practice makes perfect and training is important, so the more officers that can be subjected to this type of training the better that they are going to get over time."

Deputies said the training was helpful and they would welcome the training again in the future.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.