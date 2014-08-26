Sylvania awarded $82,000 to fix park erosion

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The City of Sylvania has been awarded $82,000 by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to stop erosion at Harroun Park.

A bio retention cell, which is a form of a rain garden, will be created to stop the problem. This is the fourth grant the city has applied for; the first they've been awarded.

Erosion creates hazardous conditions for people to walk on, along with moving sediment. The project is meant to protect people walking through the park, and help the environment.

"This project could be handled in a manner to where we just direct pipe the storm water to Ten Mile Creek and we solve our storm water and our erosion problem, but we really wanted to do something that we thought was more environmentally friendly and can serve as an educational piece," said Director of Public Service for Sylvania Kevin Aller.

The project will cost $106,000 in total. The city, along with St. Joseph Parish which sits adjacent to the park, will pay the rest.

