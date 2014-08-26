Sylvania awarded $82,000 to fix park erosion - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania awarded $82,000 to fix park erosion

The ground eroding at Harroun Park The ground eroding at Harroun Park
SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Sylvania has been awarded $82,000 by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to stop erosion at Harroun Park.

A bio retention cell, which is a form of a rain garden, will be created to stop the problem. This is the fourth grant the city has applied for; the first they've been awarded.

Erosion creates hazardous conditions for people to walk on, along with moving sediment. The project is meant to protect people walking through the park, and help the environment.

"This project could be handled in a manner to where we just direct pipe the storm water to Ten Mile Creek and we solve our storm water and our erosion problem, but we really wanted to do something that we thought was more environmentally friendly and can serve as an educational piece," said Director of Public Service for Sylvania Kevin Aller.

The project will cost $106,000 in total. The city, along with St. Joseph Parish which sits adjacent to the park, will pay the rest. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly