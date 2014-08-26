70-year-old floodgates to be replaced at Lake Adrian - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

70-year-old floodgates to be replaced at Lake Adrian

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Repair work is scheduled at Lake Adrian in Lenawee County. 

The City of Adrian is moving ahead with replacing two floodgates at the 86-acre lake.  The floodgates are essential for preventing flooding when storms pass through.

The current floodgates are more than 70 years old. That, along with the problems brought on by a big storm last June, led to the need to replace both four 4'x4' floodgates.

"During that [June] event, we had a gate that was inoperable," said Adrian City Administrator Shane Horn. "When we went to close the gate it was stuck about a foot open."

A Toledo-based company won the bid to replace the floodgates at Lake Adrian.  The total cost of the project will be around $420,000.

"This will completely replace both floodgates and all the connecting mechanisms all the way up to the top of the lake," said Horn. "And we're also going to automate the operation of the floodgates themselves."

Work on the floodgates will get underway over the next two weeks, with the project expected to be finished by November.

