70-year-old floodgates to be replaced at Lake Adrian

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Repair work is scheduled at Lake Adrian in Lenawee County.

The City of Adrian is moving ahead with replacing two floodgates at the 86-acre lake. The floodgates are essential for preventing flooding when storms pass through.

The current floodgates are more than 70 years old. That, along with the problems brought on by a big storm last June, led to the need to replace both four 4'x4' floodgates.

"During that [June] event, we had a gate that was inoperable," said Adrian City Administrator Shane Horn. "When we went to close the gate it was stuck about a foot open."

A Toledo-based company won the bid to replace the floodgates at Lake Adrian. The total cost of the project will be around $420,000.

"This will completely replace both floodgates and all the connecting mechanisms all the way up to the top of the lake," said Horn. "And we're also going to automate the operation of the floodgates themselves."

Work on the floodgates will get underway over the next two weeks, with the project expected to be finished by November.

