Price of road salt going up in Michigan after harsh winter

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Although winter is still four months away, many road crews in Lenawee County are talking about salt. The price of salt for icy roads is going up, and the county, as well as many cities and towns, could feel the effects.

Officials with the Blissfield Department of Public Works say they have enough salt in stock for a normal winter, but if it's anything like last winter, it'll be a costly one.

It could be a salty shock to the system for towns throughout Michigan. Last year's price for salt was more than $39 a ton; this year that price could be more than $60 a ton.

"We have approximately 150 tons of salt on hand at this moment," said Mark Strahan, supervisor of the Blissfield Department of Public Works. "That's about what we use in a year's time."

If that 150 tons isn't enough this winter, the Village of Blissfield and other cities and towns will be left paying much more for salt, which would hurt many budgets.

"Hopefully we'll have enough in the budget to make it through," said Strahan. "I mean, we're still going to salt the roads, make it safe for the public."

The Village of Blissfield, as well as the Lenawee County Road Commission, has put in a bid for the salt, and officials should know soon exactly how much they'll have to pay.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.