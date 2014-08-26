Toledo man sentenced to 18 years for sex trafficking of a minor

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Toledo man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for sex trafficking involving a minor.

Taurus Devault, 27, was sentenced to 224 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James Carr. Devault pleaded guilty last year to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of conspiring to use a facility of interstate commerce (i.e. the Internet or telephones) to promote a business enterprise involving prostitution.

Co-conspirator Duane Hill, 26, also from Toledo, was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison earlier this year.

"These defendants made their profits using underage girls," said US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Steven Dettelbach. "We will continue to work with our partners to prosecute human trafficking cases in all their many forms."

"Protecting our nation's children is one of the highest priorities in the FBI," said Stephen Anthony, special agent in charge of the FBI's Cleveland Office. "No one should be able to pick up a phone or go online to purchase a child. People who traffic children for their own financial gain deserve - and are getting - the highest possible sentences the court can hand down. "

Devault and Hill conspired together in 2012 to offer underage girls for sale on the website BackPage.com to engage in commercial sex acts, according to court documents.

The investigating agency in this case is the Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force which consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Police Department, Perrysburg Township Police Department, Lima Police Department, Oregon Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Hurley.

