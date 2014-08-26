Walbridge family displaced after apartment fire Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walbridge family displaced after apartment fire Tuesday

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Walbridge, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Lake Township and Northwood fire departments responded to a fire at the Walbridge Apartments around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say upon arrival, they could see light smoke. They say the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment, and they were able to contain it to that area.

Everyone was evacuated from the affected unit and no one was injured.  

"The apartment next door just so happened to have a fire wall, so we were able to keep it to the room of involvement," said Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Mortiz.

Thanks to the containment, fire officials say only one family will not to return to their home tonight.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Walbridge family displaced after apartment fire TuesdayMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly