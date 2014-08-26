Toledo City Council approves 6-year sewer rate increase

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo City Council approved a proposed sewer rate increase in a meeting on Tuesday.

The rates will increase by more than 7 percent every year between 2015 to 2019 and then nearly 8 percent in 2020. That means tax payers will pay an extra $13 per year. The increase will help pay for improvements to the city's water treatment plant and storage facilities, and council members say it was necessary.

Back in 2002 voters approved the Toledo Waterways Initiative and these increases will help pay for the rest of it.

Now TWI will lead to the construction of new underground storage facilities, so sewage and storm water can be stored during heavy rains and then treated later when the high demand goes down.

TWI also has allowed the city to separate certain sewage and storage water lines to eliminate raw sewage overflow into our waterways.

Now two thirds of the waterways projects have been completed so far and the money from these sewage increases will allow for its completion.

Toledo Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says they knew they had to turn to tax payers for this especially after the Toledo water crisis that happened nearly four weeks ago.

"It already has made a difference," said Webb. "If you drive down Summit St., very near my district, you'll see a brand new state of the art waste water treatment plant that was funded on the back of Toledo rate payers in an effort to stop the overflow of raw sewage into the Maumee River."

Now administrators of the Waterways Initiative believe that by the time this project is completed in 2020 the city can eliminate 650 million gallons of untreated sewage from getting into our waterways and contributing to those algal blooms.



The proposal passed by a vote of 11-1. Councilman Steve Steel voted against the proposal, saying he didn't get the information he wanted about the issue.

Follow Toledo News Now: