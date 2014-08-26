Toledo Charter School expands in new building - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Charter School expands in new building

A Miami Street building that's sat vacant for about a decade will now be home to hundreds of students.

The L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted needed more space, so they chose to relocate there.

The former factory building has been completely transformed in less than a year, and now has 16 classrooms, resource rooms, a music and art area and a gymnasium.

The new building more than doubles the size they had at their old location on Sixth Street and will allow the school to keep growing while hopefully having a positive impact on the neighborhood.

"It had been blight for about 7 or 8 years or so and we saw this as an opportunity to be able to help improve blight," said school representative Terrence Franklin.  "(We'd) also be able to provide a future home for our school as we continue to keep growing and moving forward."

Leaders with the school say it was important for them to stay in east Toledo, as that as where a majority of their students reside.

