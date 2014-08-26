Don't Waste Your Money: Facebook photo alert

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Many people don't realize what happens to pictures, and how they can be used, once you share them online.

If you have a Facebook account, chances are you post photos of yourself, your kids and your pets. But whose pictures are those now?

A new report from the tech site Mashable says by joining Facebook, you give the site "permission to use your photos and videos for whatever it wants." You still own your image, but Facebook can share it as it sees fit.

Mashable says Twitter and Instagram have similar terms.

So how can you protect your pictures and your family?

First, assume everything you post is public.

Finally, it's okay to post photos of young children; just don't use their names.

You certainly don't want hackers or identity thieves knowing the face and name of your child, so leave the name off the photo.

That way, you're safe and you don't waste your money.

