Salvation Army accepting school supplies for Supply Donation Roo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Salvation Army accepting school supplies for Supply Donation Room

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Salvation Army is looking for your help providing school supplies for students in need.

They're accepting all school supplies and teacher supplies for their Supply Donation Room.  This is the SDR's second year, and the Salvation Army says it is in need of more supplies.

Drop offs can be made between 8:30 AM and 4 PM Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army building located at 620 North Erie Street.

If you have questions, you can contact the Salvation Army at 419-242-1138.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly