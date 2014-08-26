Catholic Diocese of Toledo names newest bishop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Catholic Diocese of Toledo names newest bishop

Posted by WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo has named Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Thomas as the Diocese's eighth bishop.

Bishop Thomas has been serving as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia since 2006.

The new Bishop will fill the office left vacant by the Most Reverend Leonard P. Blair, who was installed as the Archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut in December of 2013.

Bishop Thomas will be installed as Bishop of Toledo at a Mass on October 22, at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

