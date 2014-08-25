Olander Park System puts polices in writing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Olander Park System puts polices in writing to prevent misplacement of funds

Former Park Director Gary Madrzykowski is charged with theft in office. He is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the system. Park Commissioner says he stole at least five times.

Olander Park System Executive Director Erika Buri says they have had polices, but they were never written down.

"Making our police specific and putting them in writing has very much to do with the situation with our former director," said Buri. "As I said we were keeping track of our money very well however you know there are some, there were some opportunities for loop holes."

Some of the newly written policies require all purchases more than $500 need specific vendor names and dollar amounts, anything between $2,500 and $4,900 need to have three quotes.

Madrzykowski will have a pretrial hearing Wednesday.

These polices will be looked over by park commissioners Sept. 25 and voted on then. 

