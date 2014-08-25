A once vacant 135-yr-old building in Maumee is now an art studio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A once vacant 135-yr-old building in Downtown Maumee is now an art studio

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A part of the Sunshine Project, a 135 year old building that was once vacant has been turned into an art studio.

On the corner of Wayne and Conant in Maumee Sunshine Studios has moved in. And Sunshine Project Leader Deb Rasmusson says after months of construction the nearly half a million dollar project is complete.

"We are really excited about it," said Rasmusson. "Its been a long time coming."

Rasmusson says the art studio caters to those with developmental disabilities and employs about 30 people who are a part of the Sunshine Program.

"Our mission in broad terms is to enhance the lives of people with developmental disabilities," said Rasmusson. "And we feel like people having employment is extremely important."

Rasmusson also says that people stopping by will have a wide selection of art to choose from, things like serving dishes, tea pots and rugs.

"This is going to give people the chance to get a better understanding of people with developmental disabilities," said Rasmusson. "And just come together as people."

Organizers are encouraging people to come out to shop and take art classes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, open until 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly