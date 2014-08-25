A once vacant 135-yr-old building in Downtown Maumee is now an art studio

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A part of the Sunshine Project, a 135 year old building that was once vacant has been turned into an art studio.

On the corner of Wayne and Conant in Maumee Sunshine Studios has moved in. And Sunshine Project Leader Deb Rasmusson says after months of construction the nearly half a million dollar project is complete.

"We are really excited about it," said Rasmusson. "Its been a long time coming."

Rasmusson says the art studio caters to those with developmental disabilities and employs about 30 people who are a part of the Sunshine Program.

"Our mission in broad terms is to enhance the lives of people with developmental disabilities," said Rasmusson. "And we feel like people having employment is extremely important."

Rasmusson also says that people stopping by will have a wide selection of art to choose from, things like serving dishes, tea pots and rugs.

"This is going to give people the chance to get a better understanding of people with developmental disabilities," said Rasmusson. "And just come together as people."

Organizers are encouraging people to come out to shop and take art classes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, open until 6 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.