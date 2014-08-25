Volunteer firefighters are on high demand - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Volunteer firefighters are on high demand

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Firefighters at the Washington Township Fire Department are all volunteers and that number seems to be decreasing.

Volunteer Firefighter William Long says it is not a recreational hobby.

"Being a volunteer you have to want to be down here," said Long. "It's a life or death situation when you come down here. It is not a hobby. It is not a recreational activity."

William Long also works at Gordon's Food Service and has been a volunteer for 14 years. He says he has seen the decrease in the amount of people wanting to volunteer for a number of reasons.

"The economy, two people having to work in a household, the demands of a regular job and just being busy," said Long. "Everybody is so busy now a days."

The Washington Twp. Fire Chief says they have seen a 36% decrease in the amount of volunteers since 2006. He says it is a nationwide problem.

Most volunteers says it is extremely difficult to balance work along with volunteering and training.

Long says he wants to stick with it to eventually become a full time firefighter.

"Knowing that coming down here I am able to help these people," said Long. "That call makes me feel like it's worth it."

The Washington Fire Department is welcoming anyone interested in volunteering, to the fire house on Wednesday evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you want to volunteer and be a part of the winter program sign up here by October 1. 

