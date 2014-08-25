Volunteer firefighters are on high demand

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Firefighters at the Washington Township Fire Department are all volunteers and that number seems to be decreasing.

Volunteer Firefighter William Long says it is not a recreational hobby.

"Being a volunteer you have to want to be down here," said Long. "It's a life or death situation when you come down here. It is not a hobby. It is not a recreational activity."

William Long also works at Gordon's Food Service and has been a volunteer for 14 years. He says he has seen the decrease in the amount of people wanting to volunteer for a number of reasons.

"The economy, two people having to work in a household, the demands of a regular job and just being busy," said Long. "Everybody is so busy now a days."

The Washington Twp. Fire Chief says they have seen a 36% decrease in the amount of volunteers since 2006. He says it is a nationwide problem.

Most volunteers says it is extremely difficult to balance work along with volunteering and training.

Long says he wants to stick with it to eventually become a full time firefighter.

"Knowing that coming down here I am able to help these people," said Long. "That call makes me feel like it's worth it."

The Washington Fire Department is welcoming anyone interested in volunteering, to the fire house on Wednesday evening between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you want to volunteer and be a part of the winter program sign up here by October 1.

