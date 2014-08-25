Adrian teachers prepare for school to start next week

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The start of school for many students in Lenawee County is about a week away.

Although the students still have a few days until the start of the school year, teachers have been getting ready. Teachers and administrators have been spending a lot of time over the last week and most of the summer preparing for the 2014-15 school year.

"Over the summer there's been lots of ordering that's been taking place in terms of materials for students," said Bob Behnke, superintendent of Adrian Public Schools. "[We've also been] making sure that the classes have been upgraded and cleaned and that our buses are inspected and maintained."

There are four elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school in Adrian. The 3,100 students in town keep the 200 teachers on their toes all year long.

"When teachers get together over the summer months, actually all year long, they get together in a collaborative model and they put their minds together," said Jill Roberts, a third grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary. "They come up with best practices to incorporate it into their lessons, to engage students in their learning."

"The students will be really excited this year about the new media center," said Elaine Kaiser, a math teacher at Adrian High School. "We have a whole new design where students can work in groups."

The first day of school for students in Adrian is Tuesday, Sept. 2.

