Toledo man sentenced to more than 4 years in woman's death

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Monday was sentencing day for a convicted killer. Denzil Wells had previously pleaded guilty to the April death of Nicole Sours.

In court, family members of Sours got the chance to tell Wells how they feel about him, how much they miss Nicole, and how they are unsatisfied with his sentence.

Sours' mother had strong words for her daughter's killer.

"On Judgment Day he will stand in front of God. Will he tell God what he did? Oh, that's right! God already knows what he did. I think we all know where he's going on Judgment Day," she said.

Wells, 41, admitted to strangling Sours to death after her body was found in his apartment on April 13. Wells addressed the courtroom, apologizing to her family and admitting he only knew Sours for a short time.

"Nikki and I only had a handful of hours to really get to know each other but despite the lack of time we had fun and enjoyed each other's company to the fullest," he read from a prepared statement.

Judge Zmuda wasn't pleased, calling Wells a violent man.

"To you it is as commonplace for you to mistreat a woman as it is for the rest of us to breathe air. That's what makes you a very dangerous man and you know it," Judge Zmuda told him.

Wells was ordered to serve three years for reckless homicide, one year for obstructing justice and 256 days for a parole violation. This was all part of a plea deal.

Related: Family has questions after Toledo man charged with murder of woman

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.