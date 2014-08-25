Fresh produce store opens in Lenawee County

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

People looking for healthy food in Lenawee County now have a new place to shop. The food at the Sow Fresh Farm Market is home grown.

The store in Raisin Township features fresh fruits and vegetables. It's a dream that's been realized by a woman and her two brothers.

Jessica Krall and her brothers Jonathan and Justin grew up on a vegetable farm. Now they are selling fresh produce at their store on M-52, right outside of Adrian.

They say you'll find more than fresh food at the Sow Fresh Farm Market.

"We also have a lot of specialty items. We wanted this to be a fun place for people to drop in," said Jessica Krall. "We feel that people are surprised when they come in here - they'll find anything from gourmet pasta sauces to nuts and candy to Amish products, the good coffees."

The store is open every day of the week. For more information on Sow Fresh Farm Market, check out their Facebook page.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.