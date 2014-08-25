Fresh produce store opens in Lenawee County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fresh produce store opens in Lenawee County

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

People looking for healthy food in Lenawee County now have a new place to shop.  The food at the Sow Fresh Farm Market is home grown.

The store in Raisin Township features fresh fruits and vegetables. It's a dream that's been realized by a woman and her two brothers.

Jessica Krall and her brothers Jonathan and Justin grew up on a vegetable farm.  Now they are selling fresh produce at their store on M-52, right outside of Adrian. 

They say you'll find more than fresh food at the Sow Fresh Farm Market.

"We also have a lot of specialty items. We wanted this to be a fun place for people to drop in," said Jessica Krall. "We feel that people are surprised when they come in here - they'll find anything from gourmet pasta sauces to nuts and candy to Amish products, the good coffees."

The store is open every day of the week. For more information on Sow Fresh Farm Market, check out their Facebook page.

