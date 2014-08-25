Tilted Kilt takes Ice Bucket Challenge, staff to donate tips to - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tilted Kilt takes Ice Bucket Challenge, staff to donate tips to ALS

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Staff at the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery in Maumee participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness for ALS.

In the video, the staff challenged others to donate to the ALS Association (ALSA). They said they will be donating a portion of their tips this week, as well.

According to the ALSA website, the Ice Bucket Challenge has raised nearly $80 million in donations this year.

Related:

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly