Last year's harsh winter has put road salt in high demand

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The city of Northwood has stockpiled salt for the upcoming winter and they're hoping that what they have will help soften the blow of the 400% increase in the price of salt this year.

Each year they purchase about 900 tons of road salt.

Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson says last year they got it for $32.50 per ton, but this year it's going to be a lot more.

"I think our bid was around $132.50 from the say $33 that we spent last year per ton," said Anderson.

He says they didn't budget for this big of an increase, so they're planning to just wait it out to see if the price goes down. But they're also prepared to change their tactics a little to try to conserve what they have left.

"We're lucky enough to have stockpiled all that we can hold in our salt pen," said Anderson. "And if we have to use it just on intersections and hills and stuff we'll do that to make it last."

ODOT helps negotiate the prices for salt. They say that Northwood participated in a summer fill up program that allowed them to stockpile for about $45 per ton. But if they need more during the winter it could be over $100.

The city administrator says they're just hoping they don't have to purchase more than what they have.

