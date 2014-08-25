USDA recalls Sam's Club Chicken Caesar Salad - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

USDA recalls Sam's Club Chicken Caesar Salad

 

WASHINGTON, AUG. 21, 2014 – APPA Fine Foods, a Corona, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 92,657 pounds of fully cooked chicken Caesar salad kit products due to concerns about possible Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The salad kits were shipped nationwide to one bulk warehouse chain for retail sale in its in-store cafés. [APPA Fine Foods produced the kits used by the bulk warehouse chain.] The following products are subject to recall:

  • 11oz. clear plastic containers and 6.5-lb. boxes labeled, "APPA Fine Foods/Sam's Club Daily Chef CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD KIT" with case codes 141851, 141922, 141951, 141991, 142021, 142201 or 142131 with use by dates of 8/14/14, 8/21/14, 8/27/14, 9/1/14, 9/3/14 or 9/17/14. The kits were produced on July 4, July 11, July 14, July 18, July 21, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, 2014.

Box labels bear the establishment number "P-21030" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development personnel informed FSIS they received two confirmed positive Lmresults from retail product purchased at one of the bulk warehouse chain locations. The bulk warehouse chain then sampled intact components of the salad kits. Only the chicken came up positive with Lm.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of these products.  Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

