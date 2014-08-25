BREAKDOWN: What your Komen donation buys

Susan G. Komen of says your donation matters. Whether it's $10, $20 or $100, the impact is significant.

Komen says a donation of $150 can help a woman without health insurance receive a mammogram that could save her life.

$350 can help pay for 5 clinical breast exams.

$50,000 is the average cost of treatment including surgery and chemotherapy.

$1.2 million is the amount of money needed to fund all 23 grant applications for the 2015 year.

If every Race participant donated $67, Komen Northwest Ohio says it could fully fund all grant requests.

