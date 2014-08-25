Komen kicks off '10 Week Fundraising Challenge'

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Toledo Race for the Cure is just about a month away, and the organization is giving you a chance to win prizes if you raise just $10 a week.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Northwest Ohio will give away 10 prizes as part of the "10 Week Fundraising Challenge." Anyone who raises $100 (or $10 a week) by October 31 will be entered to win a prize. Although the race will be held September 28, fundraising continues through the end of October.

Prizes include an American Airlines ticket to anywhere in the continental United States, a Whirlpool dishwasher valued at $600, a $100 Visa Gift Card and Komen power banks, which can be used to charge or power mobile devices.

Click here for more information from Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio.

