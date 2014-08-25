Komen kicks off '10 Week Fundraising Challenge' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Komen kicks off '10 Week Fundraising Challenge'

The 21st Annual Susan G. Komen Toledo Race for the Cure is just about a month away, and the organization is giving you a chance to win prizes if you raise just $10 a week.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Northwest Ohio will give away 10 prizes as part of the "10 Week Fundraising Challenge." Anyone who raises $100 (or $10 a week) by October 31 will be entered to win a prize. Although the race will be held September 28, fundraising continues through the end of October.

Prizes include an American Airlines ticket to anywhere in the continental United States, a Whirlpool dishwasher valued at $600, a $100 Visa Gift Card and Komen power banks, which can be used to charge or power mobile devices.

