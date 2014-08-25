850 without power in Blissfield - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

850 without power in Blissfield

BLISSFIELD, MI (Toledo News Now) -

About 850 residents of the Village of Blissfield and an area just west of the village are without power.

All are customers of Consumers Energy. A Consumers outage map shows about 850 customers are without power. The estimated restoration time is 5:00 p.m.

