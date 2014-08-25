Customize your breaking news alerts from Toledo News Now - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Customize your breaking news alerts from Toledo News Now

About which types of news would you like to get breaking news alerts? Now you have the power to choose, only from Toledo News Now. About which types of news would you like to get breaking news alerts? Now you have the power to choose, only from Toledo News Now.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo News Now is always keeping you informed about the breaking news which affects you. Now we've taken it a step farther and created customizable breaking news alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

You can now choose to receive alerts for breaking news, weather, sports, traffic, programming and contests.

To choose which alerts you'd like to receive just got to the settings of the Toledo News Now app on your mobile device.

Those already signed up to receive breaking news alerts from Toledo News Now don't need to do anything to start receiving these new alerts right away.

Read more on how to download our mobile application here.

Note: These new features are available only on the Toledo News Now mobile application for iOS and Android. Breaking news alerts sent by email or text message will not change.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Customize your breaking news alerts from Toledo News NowMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly