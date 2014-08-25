Plane crashes in Williams County, one hurt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plane crashes in Williams County, one hurt

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A dispatcher from the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says an airplane has crashed in Williams County.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt at the scene says the plane crashed about half a mile south of county road H, and a quarter of a mile east of Ohio State Route 49.

The Edgerton Fire Department is at the scene and reports only one person aboard the plane who has minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol is handling the preliminary report and will turn it over to FAA investigators.

The plane crashed on takeoff at a private runway owned by the pilot, Samuel Santa-Rita, who is a farmer.  Santa-Rita, 46, suffered minor injuries when the plane went down in a wooded area. 

The pilot was driven to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne by his wife for treatment of those injuries.  

