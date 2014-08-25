Maritime Academy Foundation offering reward after student shot and killed last month

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Toledo Maritime Academy Foundation is offering a reward for information after one of the school's students was shot and killed in July.

Tyler McIntoush, 16, was killed in the 2900 block of Collingwood Avenue early on the morning of Thursday, July 24. He was walking back to his house after walking a friend home when police say he was shot multiple times. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Now the Toledo Maritime Academy Foundation has started a reward fund aimed at bringing the killer to justice. The school says $2,500 has already been collected for the fund.

"He was very well behaved, his character was outstanding," said Renee Marazon from the school. "His loss to our student body is quite tragic."

Family members have said they have no idea why Tyler was killed.

"I just wish that I knew who did it and why they did it," said Oleen Clinton, Tyler's mother. "Because everyone who knew my son knew that he was not about violence. He was not in a gang. He always said – even to me – ‘turn the other cheek, mom.'"

Detectives with the Toledo Police Department are now struggling to determine a suspect in this case. Clinton is now begging for someone to come forward.

"My son has been murdered and it hurts for me to say that," she said. "If anyone has an information... I just want to know who did it and [for the suspect] to turn yourself in."

Donations to the reward fund are being accepted. Checks should be made out to "Maritime Academy Foundation" and mailed to or dropped off at the Toledo Maritime Academy, 803 Water Street, Toledo, OH 43604.

Anyone with information about McIntoush's death should call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

