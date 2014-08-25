Man stabbed in west Toledo overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man stabbed in west Toledo overnight

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police say a man was stabbed in the arm late Sunday evening in west Toledo.

Police say the man was involved in a domestic fight when someone stabbed him around midnight at an apartment on Brooke Park Drive near Jackman Road in Toledo.

Police say the victim left the apartment after he was stabbed and was picked up by emergency responders on Alexis Road. A trail of blood led police back to the apartment, where officers say a woman was arrested for acting disorderly at an emergency situation.

