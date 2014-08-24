Morning fire leaves family homeless in Whitehouse - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Morning fire leaves family homeless in Whitehouse

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
WHITEHOUSE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A family of four was left homeless on Sunday after a fire in Whitehouse.

Flames broke out just after 8 AM on Sunday at a house in the 6900 block of Providence, across the street from the municipal building.

The fire department says flames destroyed a garage and damaged the house.

Firefighters from Waterville were also called in to help with the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The State Fire Marshall's is investigating the cause of the fire.

